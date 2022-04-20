Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $68.08

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.46.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 64,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

