Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price at $550.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $550.00.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.20) to GBX 550 ($7.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $33.73. 98,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.