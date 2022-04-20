Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,655.78

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655.78 ($21.54).

A number of research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.86) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($22.96) to GBX 1,767 ($22.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,379 ($17.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,414.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,521.21. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,552.38). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.65), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($494,979.96).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.