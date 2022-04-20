Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $48.00

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

