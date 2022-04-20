Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target at $46.69

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.64. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.