Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $76.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,406,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 112.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.