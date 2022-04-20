Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

