Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

