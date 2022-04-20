BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.