BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.