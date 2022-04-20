BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.45

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.45 and traded as high as $23.31. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 35,926 shares changing hands.

BRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.