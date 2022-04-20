Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.64

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

