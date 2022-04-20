Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

