C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

