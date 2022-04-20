Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Shares Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 97,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 150,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000.

