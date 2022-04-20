Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Raises Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRN stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 85.90 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 110.80 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

