Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Up 0.1%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.05 and last traded at C$40.04. 3,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.49. The stock has a market cap of C$849.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

