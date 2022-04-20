Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Up 0.1%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.05 and last traded at C$40.04. 3,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.49. The stock has a market cap of C$849.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)
