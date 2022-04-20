Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$9.03 and a 1 year high of C$11.68.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.