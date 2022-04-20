Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$9.03 and a 1 year high of C$11.68.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.