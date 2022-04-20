Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.07

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 961287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

