Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.19. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 152,388 shares changing hands.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 5.67.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

