Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $26,212.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07415252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,413.09 or 1.00002931 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,457,237 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.