Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $31.72 billion and $808.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00189635 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022320 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00393428 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

