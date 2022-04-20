Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 11.1%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24. 179,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 235,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDL. Raymond James downgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

