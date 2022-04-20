CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.45. 28,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,196,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Specifically, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,872.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CarGurus by 13.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 29.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

