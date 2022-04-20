Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 34659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

