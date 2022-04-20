Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as low as C$12.50. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 94,304 shares changing hands.

CAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

