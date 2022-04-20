Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.50

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.50 and last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

