Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $346.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Casper has a total market cap of $346.29 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.58 or 0.07392279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,221.43 or 1.00053187 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,811,067,631 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,162,088 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

