Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,940.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $4,940.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00271902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001288 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

