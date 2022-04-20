Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.