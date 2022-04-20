Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 on May 20th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

CAT stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.14. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

