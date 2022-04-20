Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

