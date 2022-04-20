Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.89. 59,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

