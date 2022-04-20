CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 6,648 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

