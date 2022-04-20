Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $386.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

