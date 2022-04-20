Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 6.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 4,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 305,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

