Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $122.07 million and approximately $541,093.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.26 or 0.07452670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,766.19 or 0.99981961 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

