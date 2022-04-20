Ceres (CERES) Achieves Market Cap of $360,811.45

Ceres (CERES) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $65.46 or 0.00155889 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $360,811.45 and $21.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

