Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.
About Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceres Power (CPWHF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.