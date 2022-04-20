Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

About Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

