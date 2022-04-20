Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.33

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 26600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

