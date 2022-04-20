Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 133,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

