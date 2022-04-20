Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $86.50

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.50, but opened at $89.18. Chase shares last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 5 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Chase alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.