Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $86.50

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.50, but opened at $89.18. Chase shares last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 5 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $836.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
