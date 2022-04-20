Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Chevron worth $375,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,315 shares of company stock worth $71,776,012. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

