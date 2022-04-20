Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

