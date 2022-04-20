China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.29. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.