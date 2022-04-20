Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 10,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,967,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on CD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after buying an additional 573,364 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

