Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

LDSVF stock traded down $350.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11,590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,277.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,891.08. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,154.36 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

