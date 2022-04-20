Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,665. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

