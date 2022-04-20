Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.15

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $44.69. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 72,864 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

