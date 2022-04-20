Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.24. 2,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,346. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

