Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,315. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

